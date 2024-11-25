Saudi Arabia's Saud Abdulhamid makes history in Serie A debut

Saud Abdulhamid made history on Sunday as he became the first Saudi Arabian to play in Serie A. Abdulhamid, 25, came on as a second-half substitute for Roma in their 1-0 defeat to Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The Saudi defender replaced Mehmet Zeki Celik in the 78th minute but was unable to prevent the capital club from falling to a third straight league defeat that leaves them languishing in 12th place on 13 points from as many games. Abdulhamid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/27/saud-abdulhamid-makes-saudi-football-history-after-completing-move-to-roma/" target="_blank">became the first Saudi footballer</a> to complete a permanent move to a club in one of Europe's top leagues this summer when he moved to Roma from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/" target="_blank">Al Hilal</a>. The Italian club paid the Saudi champions a reported €2.5 million transfer fee which could rise to €3m in performance-based add-ons. His appearance against Napoli marked his third appearance for Roma having also featured in two Europa League matches this season. Abdulhamid has been capped 41 times by Saudi Arabia, scoring once, featuring in their recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Australia and Indonesia. He was also part of his national team's 2022 World Cup squad, playing all three group games including the famous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/22/argentina-v-saudi-arabia-player-ratings-de-paul-4-messi-6-al-tambakti-9-al-dawsari-8/" target="_blank">2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina</a>. Romelu Lukaku ensured Napoli maintained their one-point lead at the top of Serie A with the only goal of the game. Belgium striker Lukaku poked home his fifth Napoli goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo's low cross seven minutes after half time in Naples, handing veteran Claudio Ranieri a defeat on his return to management with his boyhood club Roma. Napoli lead Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio by a point – with Juventus four points off the pace in sixth – in a crowded title race which is yet to offer up a clear favourite for the Scudetto. "We knew before kick off that this was going to be a big match for us because the other teams all won," Lukaku told Sky Sport. "It's too early to talk about the title. All we can do is look out for how we develop as a team, work to improve and win every match we play. But now is not the moment to talk about the title." Napoli were the better team at the Stadio Maradona and should have been ahead as early as the second minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia somehow sent a free header wide from less than six yards out. Kvaratskhelia was also involved four minutes after half-time with a pinpoint cross from which Lukaku glanced just wide. Ranieri has a job on his hands at Roma, who are four points above the relegation zone in 12th, but his team were unlucky not to level in the 66th minute when Artem Dovbyk thwacked a header off the bar. "We have problems, that's why they called me, and we played against a team fighting to win the title," said Ranieri. "Given all that, I'm happy with the performance. We made mistakes but the desire to get the season on the right track is there." Roma's struggles will hurt fans all the more given the hot form of their local rivals Lazio, who beat 10-man Bologna 3-0 to claim their seventh straight win in all competitions.