Diego Maradona celebrates after Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to win the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico. AP
Sport

Football

Children of football great Diego Maradona unveil memorial plans in heart of Buenos Aires

The 'M10 Memorial' is scheduled to open in 2025 in the tourist area of Puerto Madero

The National

November 01, 2024

