Children of football great Diego Maradona unveil memorial plans in heart of Buenos Aires

A foundation is being launched by the children of Argentina great <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/diego-maradona/" target="_blank">Diego Maradona</a> which includes a memorial site planned in the heart of Buenos Aires. The “M10 Memorial” is scheduled to open in 2025 in the tourist area of Puerto Madero and will be able to welcome one million visitors a year, according to its official website. “We want our father to be close to the love of the people, and to grant the wish of all those who want to bring him a flower,” his daughter Dalma Maradona said during a presentation broadcast on YouTube Thursday. Access to the 1,000-square-metre site will be free for Argentines, but if they make a donation to the Maradona Foundation, they will be able to put their photo on a “heritage wall” at the memorial. Dalma added that the foundation – chaired by her and four of Maradona's children from other relationships – arose from a desire to “pay tribute to him [and] preserve his legacy”. The World Cup-winning captain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/argentina-legend-diego-maradona-dies-at-60-1.1117878" target="_blank">died of a heart attack</a> at home in Argentina – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/diego-maradona-leaves-hospital-after-brain-surgery-and-sparks-chaotic-scenes-in-pictures-1.1109962">where he was recovering following recent brain surgery</a> – in November 2020, aged 60. Maradona scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups – including leading them to victory at the 1986 finals in Mexico. Four years after lifting the World Cup, he led his country to the 1990 final in Italy, where they were beaten 1-0 by West Germany. Maradona's club career saw him play for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys. It was during his spell in Naples from 1984 to 1991 that Maradona enjoyed his biggest success leading the team to two Serie A titles (1986/87, 1989/90), one Coppa Italia (1986/87) and one Uefa Cup (1988/89). It took Napoli 33 years before they would win an other Serie A title when manager Luciano Spalletti's side were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/05/05/napoli-emulate-diego-maradona-after-ending-long-serie-a-title-wait/" target="_blank">crowned champions in 2023</a>. Maradona also managed his country at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals after suffering a 4-0 defeat against Germany. Maradona's colourful career included<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/diego-maradona-looks-back-at-his-time-in-the-uae-with-passion-and-love-and-urges-residents-to-stay-safe-during-coronavirus-crisis-1.1008134" target="_blank"> coaching spells in the UAE</a> where he took charge of Al Wasl from 2011 to 2012 and Fujairah between 2017 and 2018. He was also employed as an ambassador with the Dubai Sports Council. “The UAE saved me from [former Fifa president Sepp] Blatter and [former Argentine Football Association president Julio] Grondona,” Maradona said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/uae/fujairah-manager-diego-maradona-uae-football-opened-the-doors-when-all-others-were-closed-1.81385" target="_blank">during his unveiling as Fujairah manager in 2017</a>. “It opened the doors when all others were closed. To me, it’s not just about money. It’s about my feelings. “My parents always taught me to be grateful to those who assist you. The seven years I have lived here have been some of the best in my life. “Honestly, I am the son of Dubai and the son of the UAE, and always the UAE have dealt with me in the perfect manner. I believe I have 1,000 places around the world, but I have chosen this country and I would never like to leave it, no matter what offers I have from abroad.”