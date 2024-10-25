Abdelaziz Barrada was a star for Al Jazira during his season at the club, scoring 14 goals in 30 games. Pawan Singh / The National
Abdelaziz Barrada was a star for Al Jazira during his season at the club, scoring 14 goals in 30 games. Pawan Singh / The National

Sport

Football

Abdelaziz Barrada: Former Morocco and Al Jazira midfielder dies aged 35

Barrada also had spells at Al Nasr, Getafe and Paris Saint-Germain before retiring in 2021

Jon Turner

October 25, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today