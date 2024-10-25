Abdelaziz Barrada: Former Morocco and Al Jazira midfielder dies aged 35

Abdelaziz Barrada, the former Morocco midfielder who had spells in the UAE at Al Jazira and Al Nasr, has died at the age of 35. While the cause of death has not been revealed, reports in Morocco have claimed Barrada died of a heart attack. The Morocco Football Federation and many of Barrada's former clubs have paid tribute to the former footballer with posts on social media. "The Royal Moroccan Football Federation extends its sincere condolences to the family of the former Moroccan international, the late Abdelaziz Barrada, and through them to all his family and relatives, as well as the national football family," the post read. Barrada first moved to the UAE in 2013 and spent one season at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-jazira-football-club/" target="_blank">Al Jazira</a> following a reported €10 million switch from La Liga side Getafe. He was a key player for the team, scoring 14 goals and creating 14 assists in 30 games. "Al Jazira Club family extends its sincere condolences to the family of the late, by God’s will, former Al Jazira Club player Abdulaziz Barada, who passed away this evening," the club wrote on Thursday night. Barrada, who came through the youth academy at boyhood club Senart-Moissy before moving to Paris Saint-Germain's reserves in 2007, returned to France with Marseille in 2014 and spent two years at the club. "Rest in peace, Abdelaziz. Olympique de Marseille is saddened to learn of the passing of its former player and Moroccan international, Abdelaziz Barrada," Marseille posted on social media. "Having arrived in the summer of 2014, the attacking midfielder wore OM's colors for two seasons. Olympique de Marseille extends its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones." Barrada <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/abdelaziz-barrada-to-sign-with-al-nasr-giving-boost-to-asian-champions-league-prospects-1.202841" target="_blank">returned to the UAE with Dubai club Al Nasr</a>, where he had a two-year stint before moving to Turkish side \tAntalyaspor in 2018. "Al-Nasr Sports Club extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the late, by God’s will, former Al-Nasr Club player Abdulaziz Barada, who passed away yesterday evening, Thursday," Al Nasr wrote on X. PSG also posted a tribute to the Moroccan, writing on X: "Paris Saint-Germain is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Abdelaziz Barrada, Moroccan international and a product of the Club’s academy, on Thursday evening. The Club extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time." Barrada, a creative and attacking midfielder, made 26 appearances for the Morocco national team between 2012 and 2015. He retired from football in 2021.