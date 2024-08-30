Liverpool launch academy for young footballers in Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank">Premier League club Liverpool</a> are the latest team to announce plans to bring their unique brand of football to the UAE with the launch of a new LFC International Academy in Dubai. Beginning in September, the Reds will offer a year-round development programme, providing unique opportunities for young players aged four to 16 years to learn from some of the best in the business. Under the guidance of Liverpool coaches, young players will get a chance to improve their skills and develop their technical, physical, and mental abilities through age-specific coaching sessions. The coaching programme will be overseen by Liverpool coaching staff, drawing from the vast knowledge pool at the training academy in Liverpool. Local coaches will also be involved and will benefit from a comprehensive coach education scheme. Ian Rush, club legend and LFC International Academy ambassador, said: "We're excited to bring LFC International Academy to the UAE, a region of tremendous opportunity and growth for football. "The expert LFC coaching provided on our programmes will be a huge benefit to young players in the UAE. Not only will it help them to become more technically proficient by working on a wide range of footballing skills, but it will also offer them the opportunity to develop other transferable life skills, like confidence and working as part of a team. "The development opportunities from the LFC International Academy programme will also extend to the coaches. They will benefit from a comprehensive coach education scheme, which includes the LFC International Academy Global Coach Accreditation and allows them to deliver coaching 'The Liverpool Way'." Dr Ihab Salama, chairman of Genesis Elite Sports, said: "Exciting times ahead! We're proud to partner with Liverpool FC to bring the most authentic football programme to the UAE, empowering young athletes to embrace the club's legendary philosophy and tradition." Mostafa Youssef, COO of Genesis Elite Sports, added: "We are passionate about creating the best environment for developing young footballers on and off the pitch. That's why we're thrilled to represent LFC in the UAE and be part of the world's greatest football family." The LFC International Academy UAE will initially be offered at two venues in Dubai – Deira International School and MVP Lab Dubai. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.lfcacademyuae.com/" target="_blank">www.LFCacademyuae.com</a>. Dubai is now home to some of the top academies, including those of Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona, and others.