Spain v Germany player ratings: Merino 8, Olmo 9; Kroos 6, Fullkrug 7

Mikel Merino scored a stunning header in extra time to put Spain through to the Euro 2024 semi-finals after they sent hosts Germany crashing out following a 2-1 win in Stuttgart on Friday night.

Spain took the lead through Dani Olmo six minutes into the second half, but Germany fought back and Florian Wirtz kept their hopes alive with an 89th-minute strike.

The match looked destined for penalties but, in the 119th minute, substitute Merino headed Spain into the final four and knocked the hosts out.

Dani Carvajal was shown a second yellow card in the final seconds of the match and La Roja will now face either France or Portugal in the semi-finals.

Matchwinner Merino said afterwards: "The game we were all waiting for, between two of the best teams in the world. It could be a World Cup final or a Euros final, those who have come off the bench have a very high level. We have shown that we know how to suffer, that we have a great team."

Spain started brightly with a chance just seconds after kick-off when Alvaro Morata flicked the ball to Pedri on the edge of the box, but his low strike was collected by Manuel Neuer.

La Roja were then dealt a blow after Barcelona midfielder Pedri was forced off the field with an injury just eight minutes into the game. He had been chopped down by Toni Kroos moments earlier.

Fabian Ruiz blasted a shot over as Spain threatened on the break but, following a cautious start, Germany had their first real chance when Havertz’s header was saved by Unai Simon.

Spain were fast out of the blocks in the second half when Lamine Yamal tapped the ball into Morata, who pulled off a great turn but fired over the bar.

Their quick start was rewarded in the 51st minute when Yamal hit another great low pass from the right into an unmarked Olmo, who tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

Germany searched for a response with Niclas Fullkrug and Rudiger going close before Simon made a great save to palm away Robert Andrich’s powerful shot.

Fullkrug was causing problems and had a brilliant chance after receiving the ball from Wirtz, but his effort smashed off a post.

Germany’s persistence paid off when Wirtz struck a low effort into the bottom corner in the 89th minute to level the match and force an additional 30 minutes.

Despite the host’s extra-time efforts, Merino sent Spain through in the 119th minute, leaping and heading into the top corner from Olmo’s cross.

The drama continued in the final minutes as Fullkrug nodded wide and Carvajal was dismissed after hauling Musiala down.