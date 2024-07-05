Spain v Germany: Kroos positive about team's future despite 'bitter' Euro 2024 exit

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said he was optimistic about the national team's future despite their "bitter" Euro 2024 quarter-final loss to Spain in extra time on Friday.

Kroos came out of international retirement for the Euros after a personal request from boss Julian Nagelsmann, and the veteran played a crucial role as the home side impressed in their run to the last eight. He had earlier revealed he would retire from all football after the tournament.

After a goalless first half, Spain took the lead when Dani Olmo swept in a pass from teenage winger Lamine Yamal. Germany levelled in the 89th minute when Florian Wirtz sent the game into extra time.

Germany had a penalty appeal for handball turned down before Spain's Mikel Merino headed in the winner in the 119th minute.

"We threw everything in, to lose when we were so close, is bitter," said Kroos, who won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

"The elimination is the main focus right now [rather than retirement], because the goal that we had we were unable to achieve and the dream we had is over.

"We played a good tournament but when you're so close, to be eliminated like that, it's bitter."

The 34-year-old insisted better times lie ahead for German football and said the side had brought optimism back to the fans after numerous failures at major tournaments.

"We can all be proud because of what we did. I was happy to help out, I think we gave German football hope again and we got better as we went along.

"I think the team will do it in future, but today we're extremely sad because we would have liked to stay a little longer."

Spain will now play either France or Portugal in Munich on Tuesday.

"Well, I'm dead, really," said match-winner Merino. "The adrenaline is taking its toll on me now. It has been a special moment."

Olmo said he was "exhausted really", adding: "It is a source of pride, what a great team we have, how we have fought until the end."

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who thwarted Joshua Kimmich and Kai Havertz in the first half and produced a big save from Niclas Fullkrug in extra time, added: "What we have achieved is historic, winning this match is like a Euros final. We have already celebrated, but we have to recover because in four days we have a semi-final."

One negative for Spain was an injury to midfielder Pedri, who limped off after a heavy challenge from Kroos after just eight minutes.

Olmo, who replaced the Barcelona man, said he hoped he would make a quick recovery.

"It's wonderful for the whole team, I hope Pedri is feeling better, he's an important player for us and this is a story we are all writing together," said Olmo, who plays his club football in Germany with RB Leipzig.

Pedri was shown with a heavily strapped knee after the match and will be a doubt for Spain's semi-final tie.