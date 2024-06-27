Euro 2024: Arnautovic, Musiala and Mamardashvili in team of the group stage

The Euro 2024 group phase came to an end on Wednesday with a number of eye-catching results, none more so than Georgia who made it through to the last 16 after a 2-0 win over Portugal.

Turkey also made it to the knockout stage of the European Championship with a 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic on Wednesday.

As teams gear up for the next phase, we take a look at the best performers according to positions in the tournament so far.

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia)

In between conceding three Turkey goals on Georgia’s tournament debut match and reaching out a firm right hand to stop Nelson Semedo pulling back a late goal for beaten Portugal, Mamardashvili made a catalogue of superb saves. They have earned the underdogs a place in the last 16.

RB: Andrei Ratiu (Romania)

Key to the intensity Romania brought to their opening 3-0 win over Ukraine, Ratiu has hit some high speeds with his surges up the flank. Fully deserves his place in the knockouts, Romania’s first such progress in a Euros since 2000.

CB: Pepe (Portugal)

At 41, Pepe maintains the authority that once made him a Real Madrid mainstay and some of the same aggression, though a little better controlled than it was, perhaps, in his 20s. Portugal missed him when he was rested for their third game.

CB: Jaka Bijol (Slovenia)

Slovenia have also made history by reaching the next round. Their solid defence has been a principal reason. They have a legend in goal, in Jan Oblak, but Bijol has kept Oblak well protected – even if he took a risk or two with his grappling with England’s Harry Kane.

LB: Marc Cucurella (Spain)

The long-haired full-back has had a mixed time since he joined Chelsea, for a vast fee, from Brighton, but he has been a star for Spain these past few weeks, proactive in initiating attacks, rigorous in containing opposition forwards.

RM: Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

Where would the Belgians be without their captain and creative lodestar? Bemoaning their luck, certainly. But in an anxious, patchy Belgium side, De Bruyne has consistently and necessarily raised indifferent standards to push the recovery from their defeat on matchday one.

CM: N’Golo Kante (France)

It was as if he had never been away. Kante, largely because of injury, had not played for France for almost two years when he was recalled last month. He went straight into the Euros starting XI to apply his phenomenal industry and uncanny anticipation of exactly where to be on the pitch.

Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their equaliser against Switzerland in the 1-1 Euro 2024 Group A draw at the Frankfurt Arena on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Reuters

LM: Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)

Set up a goal and scored another in the 2-0 win over Hungary that confirmed Germany’s place in the last 16, Gundogan has been a galvanising captain for the host nation, a guide to the younger starlets around him. He’s thriving in advanced midfield.

RW: Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Masterly in his one-on-one duels, and sharp with his finishing, the Bayern Munich prodigy dazzled poor Scotland on the tournament’s opening night and put Hungary to the sword in his next outing. He’s still only 21 and a fixture in his country’s XI.

CF: Marko Arnautovic (Austria)

Now very firmly installed as the strongest ‘outsider’ candidate to march all the way to the final, Austria’s high-octane football has a number of heroes, but the veteran target man up front has epitomised their vigour. No defender will relish marking Arnautovic in the knockouts.

LW: Nico Williams (Spain)

Poor Gio Di Lorenzo, Italy’s right-back, endured one of the most uncomfortable nights of his long career up against the twisting, turning, whiplash-fast Williams as Spain overwhelmed the reigning champions. The winger has supplied fine passes, too, after bewildering his opponents.