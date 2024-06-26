Georgia stun Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal as Euro 2024 Round of 16 line-up is confirmed

Georgia are through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after a 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday – a historic triumph in their first-ever appearance at a major international tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave them a shock lead against a much-changed Portugal team – they went into the game with top spot in Group F already secured – with just over a minute on the clock in Gelsenkirchen.

Georges Mikautadze then ensured Georgia would claim the biggest victory in their footballing history with a 57th-minute penalty.

Willy Sagnol's team qualify as one of the four best third-placed finishers after their first-ever European Championship win, which sets up a daunting clash with in-form Spain on Sunday.

Portugal were on top for most of the game and looked likely to equalise before Antonio Silva, whose error had led to the first goal, was harshly adjudged to have fouled Luka Lochoshvili to give away the decisive penalty.

Regardless of this result, Portugal will face Slovenia on Monday and boss Roberto Martinez will have a mostly rested first XI to call upon. He will need them with Portugal in the ultra-competitive top half of the draw.

Dato Lobjanidze, a Georgian football journalist, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "This is unbelievable. There was a similar experience to this back in March when Georgia qualified for the tournament but this is bigger. Tbilisi is not going to sleep tonight. There will be lots of celebrations in the streets, people are just shouting and screaming and being happy."

The route to Berlin 🏆



Who do you think makes the final? 💭#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/e1v8AoIsHn — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 26, 2024

Kvaratskhelia was the beneficiary of Silva sloppily giving away possession to Mikautadze, who after scoring in both of Georgia's previous matches with Turkey and the Czech Republic, turned provider.

Mikautadze fed Kvaratskhelia who burst through on goal and stroked home in confident fashion. From there, Sagnol's team were happy to sit back and protect their lead as Portugal pushed forwards.

First Ronaldo smashed a free-kick straight at Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 17th minute before he was booked just before the half-hour mark for dissent after what he thought was a foul from Lochoshvili.

Francisco Conceicao hit the side netting while Ronaldo protested to referee Sandro Scherer and moments later Joao Felix struck a long-range shot just wide.

Ronaldo's frustrations continued almost immediately after half-time when he looked certain to score from a corner only for Lasha Dvali to unwittingly save the day with his back.

Kvaratskhelia then wasted a great chance to double his team's lead before Mikautadze, who has been Georgia's best player in the tournament, stroked in his third goal in as many games from the penalty spot.

“We can fight against everyone," Kvaratskhelia said afterwards. "I’m so proud.”

Turkey see off 10-man Czech Republic to seal progress

Turkey reached the knockout stages at a major tournament for the first time in 16 years after an ill-tempered 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic.

Vincenzo Montella's side finished second in Group F behind Portugal to progress as the Czechs were eliminated despite a brave performance on a sweltering night in Hamburg.

Turkey will face Austria in the last 16 in Leipzig on Tuesday, their first major tournament knockout match since the Euro 2008 semi-finals when they were beaten by Germany.

The Czechs were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute when Antonin Barak was dismissed. Barak's pair of bookings were two of 18 yellow cards shown in total, with Tomas Chory also shown red after the final whistle in ugly scenes.

Hakan Calhanoglu powered Turkey into a 51st-minute lead, but Tomas Soucek lashed in an equaliser midway through the second half.

A frantic finale to the game ensued as the Czech Republic pushed for a winner that would take them through, but Cenk Tosun ended their hopes on the counter-attack in added time.

Euro 2024 Round of 16 in full

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland v Italy (Berlin﻿, 8pm UAE)

Germany v Denmark (Dortmund, 11pm)

Sunday, June 30

England v Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Spain v Georgia (Cologne, 11pm)

Monday, July 1

France v Belgium (Dusseldorf﻿, 8pm)

Portugal v Slovenia (Frankfurt, 11pm)

Tuesday, July 2

Romania v Netherlands (Munich, 8pm)

Austria v Turkey (Leipzig, 11pm)