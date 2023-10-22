Harry Kane continues flying start to Bayern Munich career

Harry Kane continued his prolific start to life at Barern Munich with another goal to help his team beat Mainz 3-1 on Saturday.

The England captain headed home from close range in the 16th minute after Kingsley Coman had given Bayern the lead.

Mainz, who had won their previous three home league matches against the perennial German champions, pulled one back just before half-time when Anthony Caci blasted home.

Early in the second half, Mainz defender Stefan Bell was centimetres away from equalising for the home side but shot wide on the counter.

A minute later, however, Leon Goretzka's low shot sealed the visitors' win that leaves Bayern third on 20 points, two behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and one shy of Stuttgart in second.

Kane became the first Bayern player to score nine goals in his first eight Bundesliga. Luca Toni and Miroslav Klose shared the previous club record with eight goals.

And only three players managed Kane's feat quicker in the division: Erling Haaland, Paco Alcacer and Charly Dorfel.

“I’ve been really happy with the start,” Kane said. “The boys are obviously setting me up really nicely and I’m just trying to get in the right positions to score the goals. But I still feel like there’s room for improvement.

“We started well and took an early 2-0 lead, but their goal before the break changed things going into the second half.

“It made things interesting again, but luckily we didn't take long to score the third goal, which helped us a lot. It was an important win.”

“The win can't be underestimated,” agreed manager Thomas Tuchel, whose team face a tough Champions League clash against Galatasaray in Turkey on Tuesday.

“We expected a tough, intense game. We started well, but should have made more of our chances on the counter.

“Between times, Sven Ulreich rode to our rescue with a superb save. It was a demanding game for us – physically more than anything after the international break and injuries. The team deserves praise.”

Harry Kane has now been directly involved in 15 goals in his first 10 starts across all competitions for Bayern:



◉ 10 goals

◉ 5 assists



Bayern veteran Thomas Muller celebrated his 323rd victory in what was his 449th Bundesliga game to set a new Bundesliga wins record

In Wolfsburg, a second-half goal from Alex Grimaldo took Leverkusen one point clear on top of the table with a 2-1 win, replacing Borussia Dortmund who had taken top spot with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday.

Surprise package Stuttgart sit in second place after a 3-0 win at struggling Union Berlin, with red-hot striker Serhou Guirassy scoring again.

Guirassy headed Stuttgart in front with his 14th goal of the campaign in just eight games, before being substituted after half an hour with a leg injury.