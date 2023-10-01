Tottenham v Liverpool player ratings: Son 8, Udogie 7; Van Dijk 7, Jota 3

Tottenham Hotspur celebrated a thrilling 2-1 stoppage-time victory as Joel Matip’s late own goal saw nine-man Liverpool slip to defeat Saturday.

The Reds, who had Curtis Jones and substitute Diogo Jota sent off, were seconds away from sealing a battling point when Matip turned Pedro Porro's cross into his own net.

It was the second home game in a row where Spurs won in time added on, after their dramatic triumph over Sheffield United.

Jones saw a yellow card upgraded to a red by the VAR for a nasty challenge on Yves Bissouma midway through the first half but minutes later Liverpool had the ball in the net. Luis Diaz had finished coolly only for the VAR to incorrectly rule it out for offside.

The Reds' luck continued to deteriorate as Richarlison set up Son to open the scoring. Cody Gakpo levelled before half time but Jota was dismissed for two bookings after the break and Liverpool had it all to do.

They looked like they might hang on until Porro forced Matip's error to spark jubilant scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I never saw a game like this with the most unfair circumstances, crazy decisions," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"The first red card, Curtis steps on the ball and goes over. Not a bad tackle. It looks different in slow motion. [For Diogo Jota] first yellow was not a yellow. Then he gets a second and to defend with eight outfield players is tricky."

His Spurs counterpart, Ange Postecoglou, added: "We're still a team in its infancy in terms of the way we want to play, the age and experience of the group. The support behind us at home the last two games had been unbelievable, the energy they've given the lads. We're going to need that going forward, we'll have more challenges and particularly having the support behind us at home will make a big difference."

