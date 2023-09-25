Liverpool star Mohamed Salah headlines preliminary list for Egypt training camp in UAE

Mohamed Salah looks set to be the star attraction during Egypt’s training camp in the UAE next month.

The Liverpool forward, 31, was on Monday named on the national team's preliminary list of overseas players for the get-together in Al Ain, which runs from October 9-17.

Egypt will play two friendlies during the camp, against Zambia on October 12 before facing Algeria four days later. Both matches take place at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

The nine-day stay in the Emirates is part of manager Rui Vitoria's preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, which begins in November, and next January’s Africa Cup of Nations.

🔴📋 | منتخب مصر يعلن قائمة المحترفين الأولية لمباراتي زامبيا و الجزائر 🇪🇬



أعلن الجهاز الفني لمنتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم بقيادة البرتغالي روي فيتوريا عن القائمة الأولية للاعبين المحترفين وتضم ١١ لاعباً، لمعسكر شهر أكتوبر المقرر انطلاقه في الفترة من ٩ – ١٧ ، و يتخلله مباراتين… pic.twitter.com/mCaWpeAfbk — EFA.eg (@EFA) September 25, 2023

On Monday, the Egyptian Football Association announced an initial list of 11 players based outside the country for the UAE camp, with Salah its headline name.

Alongside the Egypt captain were Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) Trezeguet (Trabzonspor), Tarek Ahmed (Damac), Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes), Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town), Ahmed Hamdy (Montreal), Ahmed Hassan Koka (Pendikspor), Hamdy Fathi (Al Wakra) and Mohamed Sherif (Al Khaleej).

Read more Liverpool extend unbeaten start to season with comfortable win over West Ham

Salah’s likely inclusion in the training camp is sure to please his UAE-based fans. One of football’s most prominent stars, the Egypt star has started the 2023/24 season in fine form, scoring four goals in seven matches for Liverpool and registering four assists.

Egypt’s upcoming training camp is part of a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Egypt’s United Sports Company. Tickets for the friendlies against Zambia and Algeria are on sale now.

Vitoria’s side get their World Cup qualification campaign under way in a double-header against Djibouti and Sierra Leone. Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau and Ethiopia make up the rest of Group A.