Callum Wilson signs new deal at Newcastle while Eddie Howe urges team to rediscover mojo

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has agreed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Wilson has been top scorer for the Magpies every season since joining from Bournemouth for around £20 million in 2020 and now has 40 goals in 86 appearances.

The 31-year-old, whose previous deal would have ended in 2024, hit a new top-flight career high last season when he found the net 18 times helping Newcastle to a fourth-place finish and qualify for the Champions League.

He now sits fifth in the club's all-time Premier League goalscorers chart, one behind Les Ferdinand who is on 41, and eight more goals will see him move into second place behind only Alan Shearer's record total of 260.

“I've been welcomed ever since I came through the door,” said Wilson in a statement on the club's website. “Now the club's going in a fantastic direction and on a journey, so it's nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

“We've got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here – the city, the fan base – is what players dream of, so I can't wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club, I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I'm close to get into the '100 Club' and also becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.”

Manager Eddie Howe, who also coached Wilson at Bournemouth, said: “We're very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success.

“He's an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I'm delighted he's going to be with us for longer.

“He's an incredibly motivated person and I've never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that's a great thing for a striker.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, go into Saturday's game against Brentford at St James' Park on the back of a three-game losing streak.

Before the international break, Newcastle were well beaten in a 3-1 defeat at Brighton that came on the back of narrow losses against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Sights set on the @premierleague 100 Club. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/J3qeqIxPme — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 15, 2023

Wilson has come off the bench in every game, scoring in the opening weekend demolition of Aston Villa while also grabbing the consolation goal at Brighton.

Callum's been really good around the group, he's been very professional and really supportive of his teammates,” Howe told a press conference on Friday.

“Underneath that I know he's been eager to play and eager to play not necessarily for himself, but for the team, he wants the team to do well.

“He's obviously got his own individual motivations, but you saw when he came on against Brighton he came on in a really good place, scored a really good goal for us and he's right in the frame.”

Howe has urged his players to rediscover the winning mojo in what has been a difficult start to the campaign which currently sees them sitting 14th in the table.

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1: Player ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 32 BRIGHTON PLAYER RATINGS: Bart Verbruggen - 6. Provided a crucial save to stop Almiron’s deflected effort. Displayed his confidence with the ball at his feet by calmly dribbling past Wilson when the striker tried to put him under pressure. His distribution was particularly impressive as he repeatedly picked out passes with ease. Reuters

“We know and we understand the game that we're in, but I don't want to build it up any more than it is,” he said.

“It's a game we have to approach in the right way, it's a difficult game, a very dangerous opponent, they've got good skills and a good way of playing, got their obvious threats.

“But for us we've got to return to our highest level of performance and I think if we do then I back us to get the job done.

“The challenges aren't going to go away this year, all through preseason we had tough fixtures and tough fixtures at the start of the season.

“But with the competitions we're in there are no easy games, so we have to respond and we have to grow to the challenge.