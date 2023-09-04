Liverpool v Aston Villa player ratings: Mac Allister 7, Salah 8; Torres 5, Bailey 4

Liverpool looked like the dominant Jurgen Klopp side of old as a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday maintained the Reds' unbeaten start to the new season.

Dominik Szoboszlai, with his first goal for the club, and Mohamed Salah were on target either side of Matty Cash's own-goal.

Victory takes the Reds to within two points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

READ MORE Klopp maintains Salah wants to stay at Liverpool after Egyptian scores against Villa

But it was the manner of victory and a return of 10 points from a tricky opening four games of the new season that will have Liverpool fans dreaming of a title challenge once more.

Klopp has had to completely rebuild his midfield, but new signings Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have slotted in with ease.

“Absolutely it was a top game, best for a while,” added Klopp. “I don't know when it was last that convincing.”

Salah was a constant threat and there is little doubting Liverpool's firepower up front with Darwin Nunez now finding his feet after a difficult first season.

You can see the player ratings from Sunday's game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.