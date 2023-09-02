PSG complete their all-French forward line with €90m signing of Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of France striker Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the biggest deal to go through on transfer deadline day in Europe on Friday.

The 24-year-old forward, who hails from the Paris suburbs, had been a target for PSG all summer and the club confirmed shortly after the transfer window closed that he had signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

The transfer creates the exciting possibility of fielding an all-French international attacking line of Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.

Media reports in France said the Ligue 1 champions had agreed a fee totalling €90 million ($97m) to complete the signing.

He missed training with Frankfurt this week, with the German side confirming "his desire to be transferred to another club before the transfer window ends on Friday evening".

Kolo Muani, who signed for the Bundesliga club from Nantes only a year ago, played no part in Eintracht's 2-0 home win over Bulgarian side Levski Sofia on Thursday that saw them seal a place in the Europa Conference League group stage.

However, up until Friday morning Frankfurt had rejected PSG's proposals for the player.

Elsewhere, in La Liga, Barcelona were active on deadline day, clinching a couple of loan signings.

First they announced a deal for Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Portugal forward has joined Barcelona until June 2024, with no option for a permanent transfer.

“The club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barca shirt,” read a Barcelona statement.

“Now, at just 23 years of age, and after expressing his long-held desire to be a Blaugrana, Joao Felix has the chance to show the world his talent in a Barca shirt.”

Felix said of his move on the Barcelona Twitter feed: “It was always my dream since I was a kid.”

After breaking through at Benfica, Felix joined Atletico in the summer of 2019 and made more than 100 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons for them.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

Barca later announced the arrival of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, also for the duration of the 2023-24 season.

The 29-year-old Portuguese, who has made 154 appearances for City, spent time with Bayern Munich last term.

Heading out of the Camp Nou is defender Eric Garcia, who has joined fellow LaLiga club Girona on loan until the end of the season.