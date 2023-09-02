Jude Bellingham stars again for Real Madrid as Getafe coach offers Greenwood a fresh start

England star Jude Bellingham’s late goal kept Real Madrid’s perfect start to the La Liga season going as they beat Getafe 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

The visitors, for whom Manchester United's Mason Greenwood was not involved following his deadline-day loan signing, took the lead early on through former Real striker Borja Mayoral before Joselu levelled matters just after the interval.

With the game creeping towards stalemate, midfielder Bellingham continued his own hot streak in Spain - he now has five in four games - with a late winner on what was his first appearance at the Bernabeu.

His coach, Carlo Ancelotti, whose side now have maximum points from four games, said: “We are not surprised by the talent of [Bellingham], but I am surprised that he is scoring so many goals. Everyone is surprised, even him.”

The game also saw Real play under a closed roof for the first time following summer renovation work at the stadium. With rain forecast in the Spanish capital, they sealed the retractable roof ahead of the game.

"It's a spectacular atmosphere, there's something new," Ancelotti added. "I think the fans pushed a lot today, it's a much more enclosed atmosphere.

"You can feel that the fans pushed - it's going to be a very important help and it was today."

Meanwhile, Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said his club will help controversial on-loan striker Greenwood find "his best level".

The Madrid club signed Greenwood from United on deadline day until the end of the season, despite him having faced allegations of abuse towards a young woman.

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by the Premier League but prosecutors dropped the charges.

"It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue," said Bordalas, after Getafe's 2-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. "Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken.

"Obviously we can only talk about football, about other issues, I think, that the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended - without a condemnatory sentence.

"Therefore, [he's] a free person, a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level."