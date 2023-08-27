Arsenal v Fulham player ratings: Saka 6, Vieira 8; Tete 5, Palhina 8

Arsenal and Fulham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium that saw a late Joao Palhina goal earn the 10-man Cottagers a point.

Fulham had enjoyed a flying start to the game, scoring after just 57 seconds when Andreas Pereira picked up an awful Bukayo Saka back-pass to finish past a backpeddling Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

The Gunners had to wait until the 70th minute before levelling when Saka scored from the penalty spot after impressive substitute Fabio Vieira was chopped down by Kenny Tete.

It was 2-1 to Arsenal just two minutes later when Vieira set-up fellow substitute Eddie Nketiah to fire home.

The game looked over seven minutes from time when Fulham defender Calvin Bassey fouled Nketiah on the counter-attack to earn his second yellow card.

But the Cottagers were not to be denied when, three minutes from time, Harrison Reed's corner was met on the half volley by Palhinha who skilfully slotted home into the bottom corner.

“I came from an injury and it was tough for me this last month because I miss all the pre-season,” said Palhinha after the match.

“It is really good to be back and to help my teammates and finish the game like this. Unfortunately we didn't win but I think it is a good result. It is always tough to play against Arsenal.

“We came to try to win but the most important thing was the effort we showed until the end, even with 10 men.”

