Aymeric Laporte set to join Al Nassr and Joao Cancelo closer to Barcelona move

The transfer rumour mill remains in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

With just days remaining, we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Just the final details remain in Manchester City wingback Joao Cancelo’s potential move to Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano. Barca have been looking to land the 29-year-old Portugal international this summer, having identified him as a key reinforcement to manager Xavi Hernandez’s side. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, where he picked up his second league winners medal of the 2022-23 campaign.



Strong chance

Qatari club Al Arabi have joined the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, according to L’Equipe. They are the latest side to be keen on the 30-year-old Italy international, but it is reported that clubs in Saudi Arabia, who are able to offer him a stronger financial package, remain in the lead for his signature. Verratti has been uninvolved in PSG’s league campaign so far, with the French club looking to sell him.



Strong chance

Aymeric Laporte is set to join Al Nassr, reports The Guardian. Agreement has reportedly been reached between Manchester City and the Saudi Pro League side, with the 29-year-old Spain defender also agreeing personal terms on a proposed three-year contract in Saudi Arabia where he will reinforce a side that landed Sadio Mane this summer.

Potential

A proposal to terminate the contract of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been turned down by PSG, writes L’Equipe. The Dutch star, who was on loan at Roma last season, is said to have requested that the Ligue 1 club allow him to leave on a free transfer, but they are demanding a fee of €6million to part ways with him.



Low chance

Saudi Arabia is a potential destination for Alexis Sanchez, reports Italian journalist Rudy Galetti. Sanchez is a free agent after a spell with Marseille last season, but his representatives remain in talks to secure the 34-year-old Chilean forward a move. It is reported that he is open to returning to Inter, while Real Betis are also in contact over a potential switch to La Liga.



Low chance

West Ham’s first bid for Belgium international winger Jeremy Doku has been rejected by Rennes, reveals Foot Mercato. The French club are understood to be looking for an offer of €55million for the 21-year-old, who has also been on the radar of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Talks are set to continue this week, as the Hammers try to make progress towards a deal.