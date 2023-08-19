More to come from Harry Kane after his 'beautiful' Bayern Munich debut

Harry Kane reflected on a "beautiful" debut after he scored and assisted for Bayern Munich as they got the defence of their Bundesliga title off to a flyer with a 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

The England captain, a club-record signing following his €100 million move from Tottenham Hotspur, shrugged off any notion of being under pressure on Friday night with it taking him just four minutes to set up Leroy Sane with a deft through-ball.

And he capped a perfect start to life in Germany by expertly collecting Alphonso Davies's square pass and slotting past the keeper to make it 2-0 on 74 minutes. Late goals from Sane and Mathys Tel wrapped up the win, but the night was all about Kane.

“It was a beautiful evening," he said. “I’m glad I was able to score the second goal.

“Of course I was a bit nervous with the new environment and the new club. But once I was on the pitch instinct took over and I’m glad we got a good result."

Kane's new manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his impact, particularly highlighting the 30-year-old's football intelligence.

"He had a constant influence," Tuchel, the former PSG and Chelsea manager, said. "He's simply very, very smart. He knows what he's doing and he's unbelievably precise."

"Also in training, the style and way in which he does things on the field, how much desire he has to work in training, how much pleasure he shows and the quality that he has, it's absolutely top, he's impressive."

Kane arrived as both Tottenham and England's top goalscorer but Tuchel said the striker's creativity and link-play shone through.

"He makes every player around him better because of his awareness. It was a very, very good debut."