Burnley v Man City ratings: Roberts 6, Vitinho 5, Haaland 9, Alvarez 7

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland wasted no time in opening his account in the new season as his brace helped the treble winners begin their title defence with a 3-0 win against promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday.

Haaland, who bagged a Premier League season-record 36 goals and a total of 52 in all competitions for City last season, slotted his side in front after four minutes.

A fine finish by the Norwegian in the 36th put City in control. Rodri drove home City's third from close range after 75 minutes to make it a chastening return to the top flight for a Burnley side managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany.

However, the win was soured by the sight of Kevin de Bruyne limping off midway through the first-half.

The Belgian had suffered a hamstring tear in City's Champions League final victory over Inter Milan two months ago.

"He was injured again unfortunately," said Guardiola. "Same place and position as the Champions League and he will be out for a while.

"It depends on the magnitude but will be a few weeks out. He has to free [his] mind and relax because he came back from that position [previous injuries] and he will be back now."

