Man United player ratings v Athletic Bilbao: Pellistri 8, Sancho 7, Van de Beek 5

Manchester United concluded their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday.

Nico Williams gave Bilbao the lead in the 29th minute before the Spanish side were reduced to 10 men in the 66th when Aitor Paredes was shown a red card for a professional foul. United eventually made their numerical advantage count when Facundo Pellistri scored the equaliser with the last kick of the game.

It was United's second pre-season game in as many days having defeated French team Lens 3-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday, so it was a much-changed line-up in Dublin. However, there was no sight of new £72 million striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Jadon Sancho once again deployed in the false nine role.

“We don’t give up. We fight until the end," United manager Erik ten Hag said. "Finally, we got the equaliser and I thought it was justified. We wanted a good result, to finish the pre-season well. We gave a stupid goal [away] and went down. It was a giveaway, but as a team we showed character and that’s what we need for the season.”

With pre-season now completed, United are next in action next Monday evening when they begin their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Bilbao, meanwhile, begin their La Liga season against Real Madrid on Saturday.

