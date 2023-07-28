Galatasaray interested in Man United's Fred while Al Nassr prepare fresh bid for Mane

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players arriving and leaving.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has no desire to extend his deal at the Allianz Arena, reports Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The France international's current terms are set to expire next summer, and he remains on the radar of both Manchester City and Manchester United. The Bundesliga champions are yet to receive an offer for the 27-year-old.



Strong chance

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has agreed personal terms with Al Hilal, understands Fabrizio Romano. The Saudi Pro League clubs were linked with the 30-year-old Italy international this week and are now set to begin talks with PSG to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.



Strong chance

Southampton have have told clubs interested in signing Romeo Lavia they must pay £50 million for the midfielder, reports The Independent. The 19-year-old has been attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs and have already rejected a £37 million offer from Liverpool. Lavia arrived at the St Mary’s Stadium last summer from Manchester City, who included a buyback clause that allows him to be signed for £40 million next year.



Potential

Al Nassr have made an improved offer for Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti. The Senegalese star is said to have verbally accepted the latest terms, while the Bundesliga side are also open to allowing him to leave. Representatives of Saudi club Al Nassr are set to meet with Bayern Munich in the coming days to negotiate a transfer fee.



Potential

Talks are continuing between Manchester United and Galatasaray over a move for midfielder Fred, reports journalist Ekrem Konur. The Turkish Super Lig club are keen to land the 30-year-old Brazilian, who made just 12 starts for manager Erik ten Hag last season.

Low chance

Paris Saint-Germain will walk away from a deal if Atalanta don’t accept their €50 million bid for Rasmus Hojlund, understands The Athletic. PSG are said to have made an offer for the 20-year-old on Thursday, but are unlikely to improve their offer amid competition for his signature from Manchester United. Hojlund has already informed Atalanta of his desire to leave this summer.



Low chance

Bayern Munich haven’t given up on signing Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, understands Florian Plettenberg. Talks are continuing between the two clubs as the Bundesliga side try to reach an agreement with the Premier League and European champions.