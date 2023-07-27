Nigeria stun Australia in Women's World Cup

Nigeria pulled off one the major upsets of the ongoing Women's World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 to leave the co-hosts in danger of an early exit.

In front of nearly 50,000 supporters in Brisbane, the Matildas missed a golden chance to reach the last 16 and instead now face a must-win final group game against Canada.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the African side after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond's opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria held on for a famous win.

The result means Australia, struggling with injuries in attack with striker Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler missing the game in Brisbane, need to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

The Australians had more shots on goal (28-10) and more on target (8-5) but missed the clinical finish of their world-class strikers and were rarely able to breach Nigeria's disciplined defence.

“This was a massive opportunity that we let slide,” Steph Catley, who is leading the Matildas in the absence of Kerr, said . “We created a lot of opportunities that we couldn’t finish. We weren't patient enough, and we weren't clinical.

“[Nigeria] was great on the counter and they finished their chances,” Catley added. “We’ve just got to move on as quickly as possible — on to Canada now. This is what World Cups are all about.”