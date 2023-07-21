Women's World Cup 2023: Philippines lose to Switzerland on global finals debut

There was to be no fairytale debut for the Philippines as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in their Women's World Cup opener.

The Philippines were making a piece of footballing history for their country, the first time in either men's or women's football that they reached the World Cup.

The tournament minnows thought they had taken the lead in the first half in the New Zealand city of Dunedin but the goal was ruled out for off-side.

If that was the correct call by the officials, the VAR decision which gave the Swiss a penalty on the stroke of half-time was more contentious.

Ramona Bachmann was nevertheless unerring from the spot, sending goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel the wrong way.

The Swiss, ranked 20th in the world to their opponent's 46th, were good value for their lead and doubled it in the 64th minute when Seraina Piubel slammed in a rebound from close range.

“Together, they made it really difficult to find solutions to get in front of the goal, so, yeah, it was a tough game. We knew that we had to be patient." said Swiss defender Luana Buhler.

On the penalty that led to Switzerland's first goal, Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic said: “It’s just a moment in the game. There are hundreds of moments that happen in the game, and that just happened to be in the penalty box. [The Swiss[ had luck in that moment. But they made their own luck with good play.”

A crowd of 13,711 spectators watched the match but there were plenty of empty seats in the 30,000-capacity stadium on Friday, despite Fifa giving away 20,000 free tickets for games in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin amid concerns about the slow pace of sales in New Zealand.

Switzerland top Group A on goal difference ahead of co-hosts New Zealand, who upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday.