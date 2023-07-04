Man City prepare bid for Gvardiol, Gerrard targets Coutinho and Morata at Al Ettifaq

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Strong chance

Manchester City are readying an opening bid for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, ESPN reports. The treble winners have received indications that the 21-year-old defender has expressed a desire to join City this summer and that a potential transfer could be negotiated for the right price. The German club reportedly value the Croatian centre-back at around €100 million ($110m), but the Premier League club’s initial bid is not expected to be close to this figure.



Strong chance

Al Nassr have made an attractive offer to Andre Onana as they aim to rival Manchester United for his signature, reports CBS Sports. The 27-year-old goalkeeper is sought-after following an impressive season with Champions League finalists Inter Milan. The Saudi Arabian club were previously targeting a free transfer for David de Gea, whose United contract expired last month, but he is now their second option, as they look to prioritise the signing of the Cameroon shot-stopper to replace their current injured No 1, David Ospina.

Wilfried Zaha has received contract offers from Al Nassr, Lazio, and Fenerbahce. AFP



Strong chance

According to Sky Sports, free agent Wilfried Zaha could be set to join the Saudi Pro League, after reaching a personal agreement with Al Nassr, Lazio, as well as Fenerbahce. The 30-year-old forward's contract with Crystal Palace expired in June, prompting him to consider his options, agreeing deals in principle with three clubs. Palace have presented a new four-year contract in an attempt to retain Zaha. The Ivory Coast international is close to making a decision regarding his future club.



Strong chance

Arsenal are nearing a deal with Ajax for Jurrien Timber, as per ESPN. Negotiations between the two clubs are underway for the 22-year-old, who is valued at an estimated €46.55m. The Netherlands international was tipped to join Manchester United last summer, with manager Erik ten Hag an admirer following their time together at Ajax. After making more than 100 appearances for his boyhood club, Timber is poised to leave Ajax. His move to the Emirates Stadium follows in the footsteps of Kai Havertz, who joined Arsenal in a £65m ($82.5m) transfer from Chelsea.

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly a target for new Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard. PA



Potential

Steven Gerrard, the newly appointed head coach of Al Ettifaq, is reportedly considering signing Philippe Coutinho and Alvaro Morata this summer, the Daily Mail understands. The 43-year-old manager was confirmed as the boss of the Saudi Pro League club on Monday, and he is already looking for potential additions to his squad. Gerrard is particularly interested in reuniting with Coutinho, 31, after signing the Brazilian during his tenure at Aston Villa. It is reported that he is also keen on acquiring the services of Morata, 30, with Atletico Madrid willing to part ways with the former Chelsea striker for a reduced fee.



Potential

Newcastle United are considering a move for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, according to Football Insider. With Eddie Howe looking to strengthen his squad with Champions League football to play next season, the 21-year-old is seen as a perfect fit for the Magpies. The twice-capped Portugal international has been consistently linked with a transfer to the Premier League this summer, and the defender is known for his versatility, able to operate effectively on either side of a two-man partnership, as well as in the full-back position. Inacio is out of contract with the Portuguese club in 2026, after signing a new deal last year.



Low chance

Once Al Ahli have completed the signing of Roberto Firmino, the Saudi Pro League club will open negotiations with Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, Sports Zone reports. The 32-year-old midfielder, who joined the Reds in 2020 from Bayern Munich, is in contract at Anfield until 2024. However, he is not only the main target of Al Ahli, following their unsuccessful attempt for Luka Modric, but Al Arabi and Al Ettifaq are also interested in a move for the Spain international. Al Arabi are making efforts to persuade him to join the club and team up with his brother Rafinha, while Steven Gerrard wants to make him one of his first signings at Ettifaq.