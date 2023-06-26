Fulham target Leeds midfielder Aaronson, Man United prepared for summer clear-out

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each day we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Fulham have made an approach to sign Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson, as has been reported by the Daily Mail. Aaronson only joined Leeds from RB Salzburg last summer, doing so for £24.7m, but has a relegation clause that allows him to leave on loan.

He made 36 Premier League appearances last season and scored in a memorable win against Chelsea and provided three assists. Fulham manager Marco Silva is keen to bring in Aaronson and wants the 22-year-old American to play in the No 10 position during the 2023/24 campaign. However, Fulham haven’t yet reached the full conditions needed for a loan move to materialise, meaning the manager could have to stay patient.

Fulham are also weighing up a move for Manchester United’s Fred, after seeing the 30-year-old Brazilian as a possible option for their midfield.

Meanwhile, Leeds could face a number of other outgoings after their relegation from the Premier League, with Aaronson’s international teammate Tyler Adams a notable player that is being looked at. In addition, Roma want Ramus Kristensen and Diego Llorente on loan, while Everton are among the clubs who have enquired about Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.



Strong chance

Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical ahead of a move to join Chelsea, as reported by The Guardian. The €37m that the Blues have offered is more than the 22-year-old Colombian’s release clause but that has allowed them to have a more beneficial structure, with Jackson joining on an eight-year deal.



Potential

There has been contact between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain regarding left-back Lucas Hernandez but no offer yet, reports journalist Florian Plettenberg. Hernandez wants to leave Bayern, who have made it clear that they want €50m plus bonuses for the 27-year-old France international, while PSG are now preparing a first offer.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell up to 13 players this summer, including club captain Harry Maguire. Getty



Potential

Manchester United will listen to offers for up to 13 players as they hope to bring in £100m, according to the Daily Mail. United will readily let go of Donny van de Beek, Fred, Anthony Elanga, Hannibal Mejbri, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, and Zidane Iqbal with the latter finalising a move to Utrecht worth £850,000. They will listen to offers for Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson, while Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could leave if the right offer comes in. That is in addition to players who will leave as free agents, which could still include David de Gea.



Potential

PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Xavi Simons hasn’t made a decision on his future but currently isn’t leaning towards a return to Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by L’Equipe. The 20-year-old Dutch international has impressed since leaving the Parc des Princes for the Netherlands last summer, scoring 22 goals and assisting another 12 this campaign.



Low chance

AC Milan have lost some confidence in their ability to sign Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler, reports Calciomercato, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both among the other clubs looking at the 18-year-old, who has a €17.5m release clause. Milan would want Guler to go straight into their squad, while the Spanish giants would both plan on signing him before immediately sending him back out on loan. Guler is expected to make a decision in the coming days.