Mbappe, Messi, Neymar: 2022/23 Ligue 1 top scorers - in pictures

Big three at PSG among the goals once again in France this season

Gareth Cox
Jun 05, 2023
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has secured the Ligue 1 Golden Boot for the fifth season in a row.

Mbappe looked like he was heading to La Liga and Real Madrid last summer until signing a lucrative new deal to stay in the French capital.

And the 24-year-old did not disappoint in the season that followed. He took the top scorer's award once again after notching 29 goals in 34 games for PSG during a campaign that saw him find the back of the net 41 times in 43 matches across all competitions.

Mbappe, who was also named as the new captain of the French national team by manager Didier Deschamps during the season, helped fire his team to the Ligue 1 title for the ninth time in 11 campaigns.

He is only the fourth player to finish top scorer in France five times, level with the record of Carlos Bianchi, Delio Onnis and Jean-Pierre Papin.

Papin was the first player to win it five times in a row between 1987 and 1992 when he was with Marseille.

“My top scorer award? I'm very happy. We've won the championship. I'm still top scorer and top player. So that's great,” said Mbappe, who is also now PSG's all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 appearances.

“It's true that it was at the end of the season, when we'd won the title, that it was a personal goal and I've achieved it.

“I'm going down in history and I'm happy. But I still have next year to beat Jean-Pierre Papin.”

But even with Mbappe goals, PSG's European campaign ended in disappointing fashion once again as they were knocked out in the last-16 by Bayern Munich.

In the gallery above, you can see how Mbappe's record compared with the other Ligue 1 top guns this season.

Updated: June 05, 2023, 2:47 AM
Ligue 1Paris Saint-GermainLionel MessiNeymar
