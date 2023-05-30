Liverpool 2022/23 season ratings: Alisson 10, Salah 9, Firmino 8

Liverpool brought a forgettable season to an end on Sunday as they played out a chaotic 4-4 draw with already relegated Southampton at St Mary's.

Jurgen Klopp's side were playing for little more than pride on the south coast having gone into the final day knowing that they were guaranteed to finish fifth in the Premier League table.

And, though that placing brings with it a Europa League berth that would be coveted by many clubs, it represents a disappointing return for the Reds.

Coming into this campaign off the back of a quadruple near-miss that ended in the FA Cup and League Cup being secured, hopes were high of another four-fronted challenge for honours.

However, a slow start ended any possibility of a title challenge early, and meek exits from both domestic cups and the Champions League followed.

A late-season change of system did eventually get Liverpool going, putting them in with a shout of salvaging a top-four finish in the final weeks.

But they had ultimately given themselves too much ground to make up on Manchester United and Newcastle United and so have to be content with a place in Europe's second-tier competition.

Check out the photo gallery above for the player ratings from the 2022/23 campaign. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.