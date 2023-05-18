When is the Champions League final and how to watch?

Manchester City and Inter Milan will contest the 2022/23 Champions League final after both sides came through their respective semi-finals in style.

Here is everything you need to know about the biggest game in European club football.

When is the 2023 Champions League final?

The final will be played on Saturday, June 10, kick-off 11pm UAE time.

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

The match will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in ‎Istanbul, Turkey.

It will be the second time the stadium has hosted the final, following the famous 2005 match when Liverpool fought back from 3-0 down at halftime against AC Milan to win on penalties.

Who is playing in the 2023 Champions League final?

Manchester City and Inter Milan will battle to be crowned the champions of Europe.

City are pursuing their first European Cup, having been defeated in their one previous final against Chelsea in 2021, while Inter are aiming for their fourth title. Inter last won the Champions League in 2007.

Manchester City's route to the final

City sailed through the group stage with four wins and two draws, before crushing RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the last-16, which included five goals for Erling Haaland in the second leg.

Pep Guardiola's side then tamed two giants of European football, cruising past Bayern Munich (4-1) in the quarter-finals and outclassing Real Madrid (5-1) in the semi-finals.

Inter Milan's route to the final

Inter were drawn in the group of death alongside Bayern Munich and Barcelona, and finished runners-up to the Germans with three wins, a draw, and two losses.

The Italians edged past Porto 1-0 on aggregate in the last-16 and defeated Benfica (5-3) in the quarter-finals. Inter then eliminated rivals AC Milan (3-0) in the semi-finals.

How to watch the 2023 Champions League final

The Champions League final will be broadcast live on beIN Sports in the UAE.