Inter Milan v AC Milan player ratings: Martinez 8, Dzeko 7; Rafael Leao 6, Diaz 5

Inter Milan reached their first Champions League final for 13 years as Lautaro Martinez's sole goal of the match gave them a 3-0 aggregate win against AC Milan on Tuesday.

READ MORE Inter beat fierce rivals AC Milan to reach Champions League final

Inter will undoubtedly be the underdogs against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10, but the way they managed both legs of this all-Milan tie suggests they will be hard to beat.

The key moment of the night at the San Siro came when Argentine Martinez exchanged passes with substitute Romelu Lukaku and drilled a shot from inside the penalty area that Milan keeper Mike Maignan allowed in at his near post.

Martinez, Inter's captain, hailed the "great work" and the cohesion of his team over the two legs.

"What counts is the squad. I experienced it at the World Cup [with Argentina]," he said.

"It makes it easy if you have a united squad with everyone pulling in the same direction, it means you get to play these very important matches in the best possible way.

He added: "After winning the World Cup and experiencing what is the pinnacle for a player I knew we could reach this final, and we did it."