Guardiola legacy 'already exceptional' as Man City prepare for Real Madrid crunch

Pep Guardiola insists his legacy at Manchester City is “already exceptional” as they head into Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

The match is delicately poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Spain as City look to win European football's elite competition for the first time.

Guardiola's side are in the hunt for a historic treble this season with the fifth Premier League title in six years almost secured and an FA Cup final against Manchester United booked in for June 3.

The Spaniard has also won one FA Cup and four League Cups since taking over as manager in 2016. The Champions League is the one trophy missing from the cabinet but Guardiola – who won the competition twice while Barcelona coach – does not believe his legacy should be damaged by not lifting it.

“I have been here many times,” he said. “My legacy is exceptional already. I have told the players to enjoy the moment – we are incredibly lucky to be here.

“It's in our hands, it depends on us, we don't have to do something exceptional – just win one game to reach the final.

“I have an incredible feeling about them. Whatever happens – thank you so much to them for bringing me and the City fans here again.

“The legacy is that we've had one hell of a time and for many years they [the fans] will remember a generation of players who for five or six years, scored lots of goals and conceded very few, and that we won lots of things and won very well, and people should remember that. It would be a good book.

“Whether or not they will remember us I don't know, but we have had a good time.”

City's dreams were shattered by a stunning late Madrid fightback when the sides met in last season's semi-final. But this time Guardiola's men crucially have home advantage in the second leg and boast a formidable record at the Etihad.

They have not lost at home in the Champions League for five years and have won all 14 games on home soil in 2023.

But they are taking on the reigning champions and a club that has won the title five times in the last nine seasons

“The emotion is there and will be high, it has to be high, but just this is not going to beat a team like Real Madrid,” added Guardiola.

“We need a bit better game plan, to adjust a little bit, create more chances for our strikers.

“We play against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League, the toughest opponents. It's a challenge but we go for it.

“We arrive really good. We're in the FA Cup final, one game from the Premier League [title], but we have to play better than Madrid. We have to perform well, not just have the desire.”

City are again without defender Nathan Ake due to a hamstring injury but otherwise have a fully-fit squad.