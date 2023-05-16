Klopp urges Liverpool to keep the pressure on top-four rivals after win at Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to "keep the pressure" on Newcastle United and Manchester United after Monday night's win at Leicester City moved the Reds to within one point of their top-four rivals.

A superb first-half double from Curtis Jones and a stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick in the second half ensured Liverpool claimed a 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium for their seventh Premier League win in a row.

READ MORE Jurgen Klopp convinced Liverpool will compete with Man City for the title next season

Liverpool's late-season resurgence has seen them surge up the table but they will need a helping hand from the two clubs above them if they are to steal a place in next season's Champions League. Newcastle and United are level on 66 points with three games left to play, while Liverpool are on 65 but only have two matches remaining.

Newcastle's remaining fixtures are at home against high-flying Brighton and struggling Leicester before concluding their campaign with a trip to Chelsea. United travel to Bournemouth for their next game and end the season with two home games against Chelsea and Fulham. Liverpool's last two games are at home against in-form Aston Villa and away to relegated Southampton.

"Six, seven weeks ago, I didn't believe it can happen," Klopp said of Liverpool's top-four chances. "What we lacked that time was obviously consistency and there was only one chance for us to get in these situations – winning pretty much all the football games, and that's what we had to do, it's crazy. But that's the situation we were in. That's good.

"All the rest is not in our own hands but we know we have to win all the games until the end of the season to have a chance. I said it now a couple of times, yes probably Newcastle and United are not watching us, are confident – that's all fine.

"But we were in similar situations and you wish anyway that the opponent was just losing and you have that kind of pressure off your shoulder. Our job is to keep the pressure. But again, it's not likely. But if not, then this is already better than we could have expected six, seven weeks ago."

Leicester v Liverpool player ratings

Expand Autoplay LEICESTER CITY RATINGS: Daniel Iversen – 5. Could’ve, and should’ve, been more decisive and assertive, despite making some decent saves. Reuters

After a "really good" team performance, Klopp was particularly pleased for Jones following the midfielder's two-goal contribution. The 22-year-old has endured some injury setbacks over the past two seasons, but Klopp believes Jones has benefitted from his time away from the team.

"He improved a lot, so I think a lot of things came together. You should not forget he is still a young boy and one or two years ago he played super games for us as well," Klopp said.

"Then he had a difficult spell with injuries – strange injuries, a finger in the eye and stuff like this. It took him out for a real while, but this year was especially bad. He could watch a lot of football, he could understand the game better. I think where he improved the most is counter-pressing, it's exceptional, and speed of play. He doesn't keep the ball that long anymore – he is much quicker in decision-making.

Leicester v Liverpool - match gallery

Expand Autoplay Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring their second goal against Leicester City in the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Monday, May 15, 2023. PA

"He is a good finisher, we saw now a couple of times, both goals were absolutely exceptional. I am not sure they were real chances. First with the left foot, a similar goal to the last goal he scored [against Tottenham]. The second one is a super finish."

While Liverpool are flying, the defeat leaves Leicester in serious danger of relegation. The Foxes sit 19th in the table and two points from safety with two games to go.

“It was a very tough night,” Leicester manager Dean Smith said. “The best team won. They’re a very good team with talented footballers. But on top of that, they are top athletes as well. I thought we matched them for 30 minutes until that first goal.

“We haven’t got long to go; we’ve got two games and we know we have to go and win them. We play again Monday and we’ll have a better idea after the weekend games of what we need to do, but we have to get lifted."