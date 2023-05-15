Barcelona player ratings v Espanyol: Lewandowski 9, Busquets 8, Pedri 7

Barcelona claimed their 27th La Liga title and first for four years on Sunday after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski spurred them to a 4-2 victory over city rivals Espanyol.

Barca moved to 85 points from 34 matches and extended their lead to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid.

There was little time for jubilation, however, as the visitors had to quickly rush off the pitch after fulltime as several Espanyol fans invaded the field as Barca started to celebrate their title.

Barca were the superior side against lowly Espanyol, who are second from bottom and fighting to avoid relegation, and opened the scoring early with a close-range strike by Lewandowski.

Alejandro Balde, who put it on a plate for Lewandowski's opener, scored Barca's second with a tap-in from a Pedri cross in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski extended Barca's lead five minutes before the break with another close-range finish from a Raphinha cross.

Defender Jules Kounde headed in Barca's fourth in the 53rd minute, before Javi Puado and Joselu scored consolation goals for Espanyol.

Barcelona have won 27 of their 34 games this season, with their title charge built largely on their outstanding defence, which has conceded a measly 13 goals, by far the best defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues.

At home, their defensive numbers are even more impressive with only two goals conceded, one from a penalty and the other an own goal.

They are the second highest scorers in the division, having bagged 64 goals, with La Liga's leading marksman this season Lewandowski netting 21, four more than Real's Karim Benzema.

