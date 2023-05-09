Lionel Messi wins Laureus Sports Award - but which athlete has won the most?

Lionel Messi was named Sportsman of the Year by the Laureus World Sports Award in Paris on Sunday as the Argentine superstar collected the accolade for the second time.

Messi was a joint winner alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2020, but this time the Paris Saint-Germain forward took sole honours for leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year.

Messi, 35, won the World Cup for the first time in his glittering career in Qatar, earning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player in the process, and on Monday he also collected the Laureus prize for Team of the Year on behalf of the triumphant Argentina squad.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer in history, Messi joined a select group of athletes to win a Laureus World Sports Award more than once.

But how does the Argentine stack up against the most decorated Laureus Award recipients?

Most Laureus World Sports Award

Roger Federer – 5 (2005–2008, 2018)

Serena Williams – 4 (2003, 2010, 2016, 2018)

Usain Bolt – 4 (2009–2010, 2013, 2017)

Novak Djokovic – 4 (2012, 2015–2016, 2019)

Simone Biles – 3 (2017, 2019-2020)

Tiger Woods – 2 (2000–2001)

Yelena Isinbayeva – 2 (2007, 2009)

Michael Schumacher – 2 (2002, 2004)

Rafael Nadal – 2 (2011, 2021)

Lionel Messi – 2 (2020, 2023)

Roger Federer won his fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award in 2018 and also won Laureus World Comeback of the Year. Getty

Tennis superstar Roger Federer leads the way as the only five-time winner of the Laureus World Sports Award. The Swiss great won four in a row between 2005 and 2008 during the height of his dominance, before claiming the award again in 2018 when he sealed his comeback from injury by winning the Australian Open.

Fellow tennis greats Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are one award back with four apiece, while track and field legend Usain Bolt is also on four following his Olympic and World Championship heroics.

Gymnastics star Simone Bile is the only athlete on three awards. Messi joins four others on two: golf great Tiger Woods, Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, track and field great Yelena Isinbayeva, and tennis star Rafael Nadal.

Remarkably, Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo has never won the award, despite being nominated five times.

Messi was a two-time winner at the 2023 ceremony after Argentina were named team of the year for their Qatar World Cup triumph.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year 2023. Getty

Laureus World Sports Award 2023 winners

Sportsman of the Year - Lionel Messi (football)

Sportswoman of the Year - Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce (athletics)

Team of the Year - Argentina (football)

Breakthrough of the Year - Carlos Alcaraz (tennis)

Comeback of the Year - Christian Eriksen (football)

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability - Catherin Debrunner (para athletics)

Action Sportsperson of the Year - Eileen Gu (freestyle skiing)

Sport for Good - Teamup