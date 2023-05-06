Erik ten Hag praises Man United's physical and mental strength amid hectic schedule

Reaching two domestic cup finals means Manchester United will play 61 games this season. Only three other times in United’s history has the team played more than 60: Jose Mourinho’s first season, 2016/17, in which the 64 matches included winning the Europa League and League Cup, then 2020/21 and reaching the final of the Europa League. In 2008/09, United played an astonishing total of 66.

Next week will be the first since the international break when United haven’t had a midweek game. Every single permitted midweek space has been used this year for matches. United played eight games in January and the same in February. In April there were nine, a figure which would have been matched had United reached the Europa League final this month.

Little wonder that some key players have been injured. Playing six games in May is a drop off from recent months, but manager Erik ten Hag maintains his team are coping with the schedule.

“It has had an impact on the whole season but we are doing quite well,” he said ahead of Sunday’s away game at relegation threatened West Ham, the fifth long-distance away game in 18 days. “Not quite well, we’re doing really well. We had a big disadvantage against others, but West Ham is a team with a worst schedule than us. We have shown all season that we can deal with that. We are physically and mentally very strong.”

Though they haven’t played as many games as Manchester United this season, West Ham are still in Europe and play AZ twice in the Europa Conference League semi-finals this month. Those games, like the Europa League matches, are played on a Thursday evening. Manchester United’s aim is to be playing Champions League games on a Tuesday and Wednesday next season.

“It’s a great advantage playing in the Champions League, you have a better week,” said Ten Hag. But to do so, United, who are in fourth, must stay in the top four. Liverpool, in fifth, have played one game more and are four points behind, but are on a winning run of five matches.

West Ham on Sunday is one of five games remaining for United, with Wolves at home, Bournemouth away, and Chelsea and Fulham at home to follow. Asked whether his players had become complacent after Thursday’s defeat at Brighton, Ten Hag said: “I’m telling them in every training that you have to be ready for every game in the Premier League.

"If you want to be in three or four competitions you have to be so well prepared. You need so much energy, a good game plan. You have to go every game. You can’t do it at 99 per cent, you have to do 100 per cent. You have to do it over the 95 minutes, that’s why top players like it, to have huge challenges and it costs energy. That’s our job, our responsibility. On Sunday, we go again.”

They go against a side managed by former United manager David Moyes. Asked for his thoughts on Moyes, who replaced the legendary Alex Ferguson, Ten Hag said: “It’s clear that when you have to succeed Sir Alex it’s a big challenge. It’s a difficult job to do. He did it, he had the bravery to do it and I admire that.

"He’s also had a lot of clubs in the Premier League, he’s a great manager with a lot of skills. Our team has to play at our maximum.”

If they don’t, Manchester United could be staring at yet another away defeat in a crucial part of the season in which they still have a punishing schedule.