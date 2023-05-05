Asian Champions League final: Al Hilal need to show champion courage in face of adversity

Having let slip the lead in the match, Al Hilal relinquished control of the tie.

The Asian Champions League holders were 1-0 up in last week’s first leg of the final in Riyadh, Salem Al Dawsari converting Michael’s low cross early against Urawa Red Diamonds to hand Hilal the perfect start.

There were 13 minutes on the clock at a fervent King Fahd International Stadium. Hilal, already record winners of the continent’s most coveted crown, looked set to take a huge stride towards a fifth title, and third in four years.

But they allowed Urawa back in. Ali Al Bulaihi’s mistake on 53 minutes created to Shinzo Koroki’s equaliser, and Hilal never quite responded.

Then, not long before the end, another, potentially decisive, blow. Al Dawsari tangled on the turf with Urawa’s Ken Iwao and, as he attempted to break free, stuck his studs into his marker. Just like in the 2017 showpiece, also in confrontation with Urawa, Al Dawsari saw red.

Six years ago, the sending off arrived towards the end of the second leg in Saitama when the aggregate score sat at 1-1. Less than 10 minutes after that dismissal, Urawa struck to seal the trophy.

However, following another transgression, Al Dawsari’s absence will be keenly felt this time, too. It may prove pivotal.

As it is, Hilal head into Saturday’s return fixture on the outskirts of Tokyo shorn not only of a healthy advantage from their home leg, but of their chief attacking threat.

Typically, Al Dawsari is the man for the grand stage: the opener in the second game of the 2019 final against Urawa, providing the platform for Hilal to exact revenge for the defeat two years before. Twin converted penalties in this year’s Fifa Club World Cup semi-final, securing a historic appearance in the decider against Real Madrid.

Most notably, the winning goal in Saudi Arabia’s global-headline, World Cup victory against eventual champions Argentina last November.

No doubt, Al Dawsari’s exclusion this weekend robs Ramon Diaz of a major weapon in Saitama. The Argentine manager, beaten in that 2017 final, must therefore look to others to carry the cause.

He needs winger Michael to again step up, after the Brazilian was named player of the match in Riyadh; Moussa Marega, so often frustrating, to use his physical prowess better; Odion Ighalo, second top-scorer in this season’s Saudi Pro League, to nick the goal, or make the space for others to thrive; Andre Carillo, the cunning Peruvian winger with the winner in the 2019 first leg, to come in from the cold.

Hilal’s best hope will likely be on the counter.

Deepening the angst, there will most probably be issues in midfield also. Salman Al Faraj, the injury-plagued captain, picked up a calf problem in the first leg and thus is not expected to feature in the second. His presence at the heart of the side would have been key.

Al Hilal's Salem Al Dawsari celebrates after scoring against Urawa Red Diamonds in the Champions League final first leg. AFP

At Saitama Stadium, Hilal must overcome the absences but at the same time handle the pressure of a powerful and partisan support — roles reversed from Riyadh. This time, almost 60,000 will look to push the Japanese club to a third Champions League success.

At least, for Hilal, they have previous. They entered one of Asia's most vibrant arenas in 2019 — albeit with a 1-0 advantage — and emerged with a 2-0 triumph and the trophy. In contrast, Urawa can seek solace now from what transpired two years earlier. Back then, a 1-1 draw in Riyadh set up victory in the return leg in Japan. They will be hoping lightning strikes twice.

If Hilal are to prosper — the Saudi Arabians take great pride in being considered Asia’s stand-alone club — they must embrace the challenge, summon another fierce display in the face of adversary, and show they are exactly who they believe themselves to be.

For a long time dominant domestically, they have thrived recently in the Champions League. But Hilal are up against it. Faced Saturday with a resurgent Urawa unbeaten in 12, and on their own patch, it might just represent the greatest test of their continental credentials in years.