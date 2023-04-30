Carlo Ancelotti happy and 'angry' after Real Madrid ease past Almeria in La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti said he was pleased with Real Madrid's attacking performance but "angry" at his side for conceding twice as the Spanish champions kept their slim title hopes alive with a 4-2 win over Almeria on Saturday.

Karim Benzema hit a first-half hat-trick to put the result beyond doubt, although Almeria reduced the deficit through Lazaro moments before the break. Rodrygo then struck two minutes after the restart to restore Madrid's three-goal advantage before Lucas Robertone scored midway through the second half.

The victory briefly cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to eight points, but the Catalans later thrashed Real Betis 4-0 to re-establish an 11-point gap.

"The team is very dangerous in attack with the quality of Vini (Vinicius Jr), Benzema and Rodrygo because we play very well when in possession. The match went very well offensively," Ancelotti said, although the Italian manager was not particularly pleased with his team for conceding twice, especially after Tuesday's shock 4-2 defeat at Girona.

"I know very well what the team is capable of defensively. What I don't understand is how we've conceded six goals in two games. What's happened? We relaxed today despite trying to focus in defence," he said.

"We did very well pressing after we lost possession and after we made it 3-0, our concentration slipped and they scored a goal, I got angry in the dressing room and we made it 4-1.

"Then we had another lapse in concentration and they scored again. It's a good wake-up call as we conceded two goals in a short slump. It won't happen in our upcoming games."

With six matches and 18 points still up for grabs, Madrid's hopes of retaining the title hang by a thread, but Ancelotti insisted: "Everything can happen in football. We have to focus on ourselves, we’ve got six games left and we have to win them.”

While winning the league title seems unlikely, Real Madrid are still fighting for two other major trophies. Madrid are firm favourites to win the Copa del Rey when they face Osasuna in next Sunday's final, while Manchester City await in the Champions League semi-finals, with the first leg taking place at the Bernabeu on May 9.