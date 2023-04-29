Premier League predictions: Arsenal pile more misery on Chelsea, Man City thrash Fulham

Leicester face Everton on Monday night in a match that could shape outcome of the relegation battle

Jon Turner
Apr 29, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The games are coming thick and fast in the Premier League this week as barely two days after the end of the midweek matches, the teams are back in action this weekend and early next week.

READ MORE
File photo dated 26-04-2023 of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, who claims a "do-or-die" attitude is driving Manchester City on in their treble quest. Issue date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man City De Bruyne. Photo credit should read Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Manchester City trio torment Arsenal: Premier League team of midweek

The round begins on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace host West Ham, before Brentford welcome Nottingham Forest to the Community Stadium, and Wolves travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

On Sunday, Bournemouth play Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium, title-chasing Manchester City travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham, Aston Villa go to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, Newcastle United host bottom side Southampton at St James' Park, and Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in a game between two clubs aiming to keep alive their top-four chances.

There is a massive game on Monday night which could shape the tense relegation battle as Leicester City host Everton at the King Power Stadium. The round then concludes on Tuesday night, when Arsenal aim to bounce back from their heavy defeat at the Etihad with a London derby against a Chelsea side on a run of four straight league losses.

Check out the photo gallery above to see our predictions for all 10 matches. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.

Updated: April 29, 2023, 3:00 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
More from the national