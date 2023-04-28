Manchester City trio torment Arsenal: Premier League team of midweek

There was a full set of Premier League fixtures in midweek but only one game the football world was focusing on. Manchester City hosted Arsenal on Wednesday night in what was billed as a potentially pivotal moment in the title race.

Arsenal, with a five-point lead over City but having played two games more, needed to at least avoid defeat to keep the pressure on the defending champions to win their matches in hand. A win would have put the trophy's destiny in Arsenal's hands.

Instead, a City masterclass at the Etihad saw Arsenal blown away in a dominant 4-1 victory for the hosts, with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland tormenting the Gunners to reduce the gap at the top to just two points.

The round started on Tuesday night and saw Wolves, in fine form since the arrival of manager Julen Lopetegui, defeat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Molineux, Aston Villa continue their similar revival under Unai Emery with a 1-0 home win over Fulham, and Leicester claim a late 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Leeds.

On Wednesday, Chelsea's miserable season continued with a 2-0 loss at home to Brentford, Liverpool fought back to beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium, and Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win at home against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The round concluded on Thursday with three matches: Newcastle moved to within "touching distance" of securing a place in the top four while adding to Everton's relegation fears with a 4-1 win at Goodison Park, Bournemouth defeated bottom side Southampton 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium, and Tottenham clawed back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

