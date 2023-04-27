Lampard says 'low confidence' Chelsea's biggest problem after miserable form continues

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard conceded "low confidence" is the squad's biggest problem following Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat by Brentford which extended their miserable run of form.

An own goal in the in the 37th minute by captain Cesar Azpilicueta handed Brentford the lead at Stamford Bridge, before the visitors doubled their advantage with their first shot on target through Bryan Mbeumo with 12 minutes remaining.

It was a result and performance that typified Chelsea's woes this season. The Blues controlled 73 per cent of possession and had 15 shots, although only four were on target and they never troubled Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Of even more concern, it was a fifth straight defeat since Lampard took caretaker charge following the sacking of previous manager Graham Potter. Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League table, and while their hopes of a top-four finish and playing Champions League football next season were realistically over months ago, the 20-point gap on fourth-placed Manchester United means it is now mathematically impossible.

"I feel for the players a bit because at the moment they are low on confidence," Lampard said. "Everyone is around 30 per cent lower on confidence.

"It’s not an application thing. You control the game, you create some chances, but when we get them, we are not taking them. We are lacking the belief when we get to the top end of the pitch.

"Brentford are good at what they do. We dominated the second half, but they scored on a breakaway. The details of the game are pretty clear.

"I just told the players it is not a sob story that everything is going against us, but I can’t talk about any application things about the squad. They are trying everything, they are really disappointed in the dressing room and the fans should have no doubt about that."

A season that began with much promise under new ownership and the arrival of several new players was given a further boost during a record-spending January, which saw the arrival of some of the most exciting young talents in world football. World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez sealed a club record move, while the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix on loan further enhanced the squad.

In reality, though, it has left Chelsea with a bloated and disjointed squad lacking firepower and the team were loudly booed at full time on Wednesday. While Lampard was keen to defend his players, he said he had no problem with the fans' reaction in side Stamford Bridge.

"I am not sitting here to go against the fans and say don’t boo the players. Absolutely not. But I will defend the players because they are young lads who want to do well," he said. "Is there an issue with confidence? Yeah. Is there an issue with the balance of the squad? Yeah.

"If you think Brentford are going to come and turn you around and have corners and throw-ins, and you’re going to walk that game, it’s not the case any time. And when you’re in a moment of a lack of confidence, it’s difficult to win any game.

‘I’m not exonerating the players, but I am supporting them. They performed in my opinion like they wanted to win it."