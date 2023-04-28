Guardiola warns Man City players Premier League title race 'is not over'

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players that the Premier League title race is not over despite the champions' crucial win against league leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola's side thrashed the Gunners 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to move within two points of the Mikel Arteta's side with two games in hand.

City travel to Fulham on Sunday having won nine of their last 10 league matches. The Spaniard said the title race is not over and City will be wary of the threat posed by 10th-placed Fulham.

"People are saying it is over - it is not. It will be over when it is over, but it is not over. We still have seven games, we have to (play) our game. Now we go to Fulham against an incredible team," Guardiola said on Friday.

"We are in games where everyone is fighting for something... Fulham have a special stadium and an organised team. We will take nothing for granted. We're happy for the last game and the performance but that is all. It's not over."

After travelling to Fulham, Guardiola's men host West Ham and Leeds during a hectic period that includes the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, as well as a trip to Everton, who are fighting to avoid relegation.

"There are still seven games. For example, I saw 15-20 minutes of Everton against Newcastle at Goodison Park on Thursday and saw how aggressive they are," Guardiola said.

"I know at the Emirates we won, everyone was happy. Then we go to Forest and we draw.

"Now we won and we go to Fulham. If we do our job, we'll be closer."

Guardiola said defender Nathan Ake is City's only absentee for the Fulham game but that the Netherlands international is making good progress as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Kevin De Bruyne's performance stood out against Arsenal, with two goals and an assist, and Guardiola praised the Belgian midfielder, adding that the 31-year-old needed to be looked after.

"We cannot demand every single player during a period of 10 years with a game every three days, 11 months in a row, rest three weeks and come back for pre-season... to be on the up all the time," Guardiola said.

"So sometimes sitting and not playing is good. It's not to punish him, sometimes you have to realise and refresh your mind. His standards are so, so high and you'll have an opportunity to show how happy you are playing football."