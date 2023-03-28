Harry Kane: I can score 100 goals for England

England's record-goalscorer Harry Kane believes he can break the 100-goal barrier before calling time on his international career.

Kane overtook Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals when he fired home from the spot in England's win away to Italy last week.

And the Tottenham Hotspur striker was on target again days later as England defeated Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to make it two wins out of two Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Kane now has 55 goals in 82 England games and the 29-year-old is confident that there will be plenty more to come.

“Getting 100 will be tough for sure, but I never count out anything,” he told the PA news agency.

“I am still young, I am 29, I am still fit and strong. I want to play for England for as long as I can.

“Every game there is I will be putting myself forward to try to play. We will take it step by step. The next step will be trying to get into the 60s.

“A hundred is not out of the question, it will be extremely tough but we will have to see how the next few years go.”

The scoring achievements are now stacking up for Kane after winning a World Cup Golden Boot, three Premier League Golden Boots and becoming Tottenham's all-time scorer when he overtook Jimmy Greaves' tally of 266 goals for the North London club earlier this year.

And Kane sits second in this season's Premier League scoring charts with 21 goals, second only to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who has 28.

But standing alone as England's greatest goalscorer is an achievement he never even thought possible when starting out.

“This one is right at the top. I am extremely passionate about my country, I love playing for England,” he said.

“Even when I was younger, England was everything to me, watching them growing up.

“To be in that company now. To think of all the English legends and strikers that have played the game and to be No 1 now is just beyond my dreams.

“Playing for England is special and to have this record is special.

“I don't think I dreamt this far. I dreamt of playing for England and scoring for England – to be record goalscorer was not even in my dreams.

“I have had so many great moments and hopefully there are more to come.”

After Kane's recent strikes against Italy and Ukraine, England manger Gareth Southgate insisted it was his captain's “aggression with his play” that most impressed him.

“I know the goals are of course important, but I liked his all-round performances,” Southgate said.

“He was strong with both pairs of centre-backs that he had to play against and I thought that was a really good message for the team.

“He was backing into players, he was aggressive with his play and I think that’s important for him. He’s got to continue to do that.

“The individual accolades are well deserved and are amazing but he wants to be part of a team that’s successful. That’s the drive with England for us to achieve that.”