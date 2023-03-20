Xavi responds to Ancelotti's 'joke' VAR complaints after Barca's 'deserved' clasico win

A "proud" Xavi said Barcelona fully deserved their victory against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, which took the Catalans 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, while claiming any complaints from counterpart Carlo Ancelotti about Marco Asensio's disallowed goal must be a "joke".

The match at Camp Nou looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw, until substitute midfielder Frank Kessie scored the winner in injury time to hand Barca a significant win in the title race. A Ronald Araujo own goal in the ninth-minute had given Real an early lead, before Sergi Roberto levelled on the stroke of half time.

READ MORE Barcelona snatch Clasico win over Real Madrid to strike title blow

“It’s not decided, still a lot of games to play, but it’s huge,” Xavi said. “I think we deserved the win, we were better, we created more chances.

“The team really gave everything, we worked on defence and attack in everything. It’s a huge win for us. We gain a lot of confidence with this win.”

However, the result – and potentially the complexion of the title race – could have been different minutes before Kessie's winner when Real winger Asensio gave the visitors the lead, only to see VAR intervene to disallow the goal. Replays showed Asensio was marginally offside, but Real manager Ancelotti was not convinced.

"We did not win because of an offside that we're still doubtful about," the Italian said. "It was not so sure. We have doubts about it, and we go back to Madrid with this doubt."

Xavi, though, was left in no doubt about the decision. "It's a scientific question," he said. "It is clearly offside and there is no doubt. If people are talking about the VAR today, it's a joke. The offside is very clear."

The Barcelona manager had been left with a pre-match dilemma about whether to select Roberto or Kessie for the absent Pedri in midfield. In the end his decisions were vindicated, with Roberto scoring the equaliser and Kessie emerging from the bench to score the winner.

“I had some doubts, Sergi or Franck – who? Those were the two options I had,” Xavi said. “Finally it worked well because both scored. They were both heroes.”

Barcelona v Real Madrid player ratings

Expand Autoplay BARCELONA PLAYER RATINGS: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – 7. Saved from Benzema in front of the huge 95,745 crowd, the biggest in the world this season. Got down to save again from Benzema on 79. Prevented Madrid getting the win they needed. AFP

Roberto agreed with his manager regarding Barcelona's position of strength in the table, while urging his team to take full advantage until the end of the season.

"You can never say [the title] is over but we have now gone 12 points clear so it's difficult for them," the 31-year-old Spaniard said.

"It's down to us and that's the most important thing. I'm just glad to have helped the team with a goal. It was epic at the end and I'm pleased for Franck to get the goal.

"The game swung when we thought Asensio had scored, it was ruled offside and we scored. It feels even better when you win with a late goal and it's fantastic to do so in front of our supporters."