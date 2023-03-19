Southampton v Tottenham ratings: Walcott 9, Ward-Prowse 8; Lenglet 5, Kane 7

Tottenham's challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League was hit by a late Southampton fightback in a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

Spurs looked set to leapfrog Manchester United into third as they led bottom-of-the-table Saints 3-1 with just 13 minutes remaining at St Mary's.

But Theo Walcott's first goal in nearly two years and James Ward-Prowse's stoppage-time penalty salvaged a vital point for the Saints.

Pedro Porro's thumping finish had opened the scoring and his account for Tottenham in first-half stoppage time.

Southampton responded within a minute of the restart as Che Adams turned in Walcott's cross.

Speculation continues to surround Harry Kane's future, but it has not affected the England captain's form as he rose highest to head in his 21st Premier League goal of the season from Dejan Kulusevski's cross.

Ivan Perisic's strike from the edge of the box then gave Spurs a two-goal cushion.

Yet, even that was not enough for Antonio Conte's men as they were pegged back in a frantic finale.

