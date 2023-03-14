Joe Gomez returns to Liverpool training for Real Madrid clash in Champions League

Liverpool will need another incredible outcome if they are to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool were thrashed 5-2 by Real in the last 16 first leg and face an uphill battle in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp's team bounced back from the loss to Real with a 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United in the Premier League a couple of matches later, showing they are still up for a fight.

A 1-0 loss to Bournemouth took some sheen off Liverpool's recent run and they will need another inspired performance like they managed against United.

One bit of news that should boost Liverpool's morale is Joe Gomez's return to training on Tuesday. Gomez had missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, and is inching towards a comeback.

Manager Klopp had earlier said that Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Gomez are continuing to recover from injuries and expects to have them back after the international break this month.

Liverpool will need all the good news they can get, especially after their shock result against Bournemouth. Klopp had then admitted Liverpool's top four bid in the league had taken a “big knock” after Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in their 1-0 defeat.

Salah became Liverpool's record scorer in the Premier League era when he netted twice against United. But the Egypt star's failure to add to his tally of 130 condemned Liverpool to a first reverse in their last six league games.