Man United v Real Betis ratings: Fernandes 8, Rashford 7; Bravo 6, Joaquin 4

Manchester United bounced back from their crushing 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in style as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored in a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag's team took an early lead through Rashford and although Betis equalised, the hosts dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.

"I think we played well, the second half especially. 4-1. Good goals. Good performance also to give something to the fans, and they gave us something back as well because they were right behind us," Ten Hag told BT Sport. "Very grateful after Sunday."

After the break, United's most fiercely criticised stars in recent days made the difference. Antony curled a brilliant shot into the top corner before Fernandes, who Ten Hag named again as captain, headed in Luke Shaw's corner.

"Bruno was brilliant today," added Ten Hag. "He led the team from the first minute by his game in possession, making the rhythm of the game and scored a goal so I am happy."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery below. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.