'This is our maximum': Kylian Mbappe admits PSG not good enough to win Champions League

Kylian Mbappe hinted that Paris Saint-Germain are simply not good enough to win the Champions League after the French giants' latest failure in Europe's premier competition.

A 2-0 win for Bayern Munich at home on Wednesday secured a 3-0 aggregate victory over the Parisians and passage through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Ligue 1 leaders have now gone out of the Champions League in the first knockout round in five of the past seven seasons.

PSG placed their hope in Mbappe and Lionel Messi turning the tie around in Munich, but the latter had little impact while the France superstar saw just 32 touches of the ball.

"As I said in my first Champions League press conference this season, we were going to do our maximum. The truth is this is our maximum," admitted Mbappe, whose own future will now again become the subject of increasing speculation.

Former PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and winger Serge Gnabry scored second-half goals at the Allianz Arena for Bayern, who were worthy winners against a flat PSG side.

Coach Christophe Galtier admitted the French side had no option but to accept their latest early Champions League exit and move on, although insisted the outcome of the last-16 tie would have been different had the visitors scored first in Wednesday's second leg.

"It is a big disappointment. Unfortunately we have to digest it and accept it," Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus. "We have to carry on in the league. Everyone is disappointed, not least me. Even if we had lots of difficulties in the first leg we placed a lot of hope in the second leg."

Expand Autoplay BAYERN MUNICH RATINGS: Yann Sommer 7: Called into action to save at feet of Messi early in game. Caught dallying on ball by Hakimi and needed goalline rescue from teammate De Ligt to deny Vitinha a goal. Good one-handed save from Ramos header in second half. Getty

Galtier was left to rue a first-half miss by Vitinha when the game was goalless, as his shot was cleared off the line by Matthijs de Ligt.

The PSG coach also bemoaned his team's defending at Bayern's opener, which came after Marco Verratti was dispossessed in his own box.

"We had a really good spell when we created chances. We were competing with our opponents and were on top. Unfortunately we couldn't take the chances we had," he said.

"Then in the second half we conceded a really stupid goal. At this level you need to be a bit more clear-headed.

"Obviously we were under pressure from Bayern. At that point you need to not be ashamed to play long, to break out of the press.

"And obviously after an hour when you go behind it becomes very difficult.

"I don't know if it is a lesson we need to learn but it is frustrating and disappointing. The game would definitely have been different had we scored first."

PSG's task was also complicated by injuries in defence, with skipper Marquinhos having to come off with a rib problem before half time. His replacement in central defence, Nordi Mukiele, had also been a pre-match fitness doubt and only lasted until the interval before having to come off.

"We had a lot of important players absent in the first game and in the second game," said Galtier, who could only use Mbappe as a substitute in the first leg as he was recovering from a thigh injury. "We had to change two central defenders, one in the first half and one at half-time. That weakened us enormously.

"Just as Bayern dominated the first game we played very differently tonight. It is not enough and obviously there is a lot of frustration and disappointment in the dressing room. But we can't replay this tie. We need to look forward now."

Questions will now be asked over the future of Messi, who is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Mbappe, who almost joined Real Madrid last year, as well as Galtier, who is in his first season at the club.

"We know how important the Champions League is to PSG," Galtier said. "There is a lot of expectation. If we only win the league, has it been a bad season? The big regret is that we were not able to compete with all our strength in this tie."