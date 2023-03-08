Jude Bellingham slams 'joke' penalty after Dortmund's Champions League exit to Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham said the decision to allow Chelsea to retake the penalty which sent his team of the Champions League on Tuesday was a "joke".

Chelsea overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit by claiming a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling levelled the tie late in the first half with a fierce shot into the roof of the Dortmund net, before Kai Havertz sent Chelsea through to the quarter-finals from the penalty spot eight minutes after the break.

The German forward saw his first penalty cannon back off the post but referee Danny Makkelie, following a VAR consultation, ordered it to be retaken after Dortmund players encroached the area. Havertz made no mistake with his second attempt, placing his shot in the same direction but this time tucked the ball inside the post.

The penalty was awarded after Ben Chilwell's cross struck the hand of Marius Wolf.

"I'm not sure what more he can do with his hand," said England midfielder Bellingham. "That in itself was disappointing and the fact that they've had a retake, I think it's a joke.

“For every penalty with such a slow run-up there is going to be encroachment by people running into the box by a yard or so, but that’s the game. They’ve made the decision and we’ve had to live with it.”

Asked to elaborate on his views of the incident, Bellingham said: "I don't want to get in trouble. I've paid enough to them lot."

Chelsea v Dortmund player ratings

Expand Autoplay CHELSEA PLAYER RATINGS: Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7: Did superbly to keep out Reus’s first-half free-kick attempt. Other than that, Dortmund didn’t really ask much of the Spaniard. AFP

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic refused to get drawn into the penalty controversy, and said his team's struggles to create chances were ultimately responsible for their Champions League exit.

"I’m responsible for the performance of our team," Terzic said. "I don’t want to talk about the referee. I thought it was a tight call and a tight decision.

"I think the first 10 minutes you can feel the power not just from Chelsea but from the stadium. After that, we came back into the game but they managed to score and we didn’t.

"We had a clear chance through Bellingham and only had a couple of counter-attacks to defend. We didn’t create much later and that’s the problem."