Trabzonspor pay poignant tribute to earthquake rescue workers - in pictures

Supporters of Turkish club Trabzonspor paid a poignant tribute on Thursday night to rescue workers following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Super Lig side, hosting Swiss club Basel in a Europa Conference League match, said all the proceeds of the match would go to victims of the February 6 earthquake, which has claimed more than 41,000 lives.

READ MORE UN appeals for $1 billion to help Turkey earthquake survivors

On Thursday, Trabzonspor fans presented a tifo at Akyazi Arena depicting an image of an emergency worker carrying a child. The display also featured a Mexican German Shepherd rescue dog named Proteo that died while assisting rescue efforts.

The players of both sides and match officials wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence before the game, while a banner on the pitch read in Turkish "Yaninizdayiz" - "We are with you".

Both teams had agreed to not celebrate any goals. When Trabzonspor’s Jens Stryger Larsen scored the tie’s only goal in the 65th minute, the home team stood together in solidarity while holding a Turkey shirt. The revenue from Thursday’s ticket sales will go to relief funds.

Speaking after the match, Trabzonspor manager Abdullah Avci told UEFA.com: “Football has a power to heal and unite. I'm so glad that we played this game tonight. All the Turkish clubs supported us today, and everyone in the country showed their support. It's emotional.”

The Super Lig, the top tier of Turkish football, has been suspended since an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck in the early hours of February 6 in southern Turkey and northern Syria. A second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude occurred hours later.

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, remains missing since the disaster.