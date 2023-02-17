Premier League predictions: Arsenal back on track, Man United impress again

Arsenal v Manchester City certainly lived up to its billing in midweek, with the reigning champions' victory adding some spice to this season's race for the Premier League title.

The Gunners will need to dust themselves down after a tough few weeks, and they get a shot at going back to the top when they open the weekend fixtures at Aston Villa on Saturday.

That launches a busy day that sees eight matches in the top flight, including Chelsea against Southampton, Everton v Leeds, Man City travelling to Nottingham Forest, and a cracker of a finale as Newcastle host Liverpool.

Just two games on Sunday, but plenty to get excited about as resurgent Manchester United host Leicester City, and the London derby between Tottenham and West Ham.

