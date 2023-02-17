Premier League predictions: Arsenal back on track, Man United impress again

The winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Dominic Hart
Feb 17, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Arsenal v Manchester City certainly lived up to its billing in midweek, with the reigning champions' victory adding some spice to this season's race for the Premier League title.

READ MORE
Pep Guardiola: 'Quality' of Man City made the difference against Arsenal

The Gunners will need to dust themselves down after a tough few weeks, and they get a shot at going back to the top when they open the weekend fixtures at Aston Villa on Saturday.

That launches a busy day that sees eight matches in the top flight, including Chelsea against Southampton, Everton v Leeds, Man City travelling to Nottingham Forest, and a cracker of a finale as Newcastle host Liverpool.

Just two games on Sunday, but plenty to get excited about as resurgent Manchester United host Leicester City, and the London derby between Tottenham and West Ham.

You can see our predictions from the weekend fixtures in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.

Updated: February 17, 2023, 4:17 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL