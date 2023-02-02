Erik ten Hag insists League Cup final 'not an achievement' unless Man United win trophy

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players that reaching the League Cup final is "not an achievement" unless they go on to win the trophy.

United booked a showdown with Newcastle United for the first piece of silverware of the season after a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest secured a 5-0 aggregate victory over the two legs.

Marcus Rashford set up both goals in the second leg, assisting fellow substitute Anthony Martial for the first in the 73rd minute, before three minutes later laying on the pass for Fred to finish.

Passage through to the final gives United an opportunity to secure their first trophy since the 2016/17 season, when they won the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

"Finals, you play them to win. It's not an achievement to come into a final. We want to win," said Ten Hag, who demanded United maintain their focus on upcoming Premier League matches. United, who sit fourth in the table, have five league matches and a two-legged Europa League tie against Barcelona before the League Cup final.

"First, we have other things to do, and come back to the Premier League," the Dutchman said. "I told the players as well, you have to bring it every game. They have to bring the intensity and we are United. When you are a United player, you have to match the standards.

"We are looking forward, it's great to go to Wembley. To go and face Newcastle United, which is a great team, but it is far away for us now. I just said to everybody, we are looking forward to the Premier League and Saturday against Crystal Palace. We bury the cup and focus on the next week."

Wednesday's match also saw the return of Jadon Sancho, who has been absent from the United squad since October. The England international, who was not selected for the World Cup, has been training individually for the past few months and came on for the final 27 minutes against Forest.

"I thought it was great, the fans they gave him love and I think he enjoyed it," Ten Hag said of Sancho's cameo. "He enjoyed it, to be back on the pitch. I've seen in the last couple of weeks at Carrington smiling and I hope he can keep the process going and have a huge contribution to the season."

Erik ten Hag expects Jadon Sancho to make a big contribution until the end of the season after making his return to the United team. AFP

Forest manager Steve Cooper admitted his team's chances of turning around the tie were slim following the first-leg defeat at the City Ground, but he said he was pleased with an improved performance.

"The damage was done really in the first leg. We couldn't say too much before tonight but we did have two great chances in the first half," he said.

"If we had taken one of those chances then who knows? But it was a good performance. We haven't played particularly well at the big away grounds but we did better tonight so that's a step forward."